WWE Monday Night Raw coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center April 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on April 18.

A release says you can expect to see WWE superstars such as Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, Randy Orton, Chad Gable and Otis. Card is subject to change.

Tickets will start at $20 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. you can find more information here and tickets here.

The show here in Buffalo is about two weeks after the WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. The two-night WrestleMania is set to take place April 2 and April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.