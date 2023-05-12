Watch Now
Wrongful death lawsuit filed days before one-year anniversary of May 14 Tops shooting

Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 12, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in response to the deadly May 14 Tops shooting, just days before the one-year anniversary of the massacre.

The complaint, which was brought forward by The Social Media Victims Law Center, The Law Office of John Elmore, and the Giffords Law Center, was filed with the State of New York Supreme Court.

The suit alleges that "social media companies provided platforms that fed Gendron violent, racist content while maximizing their advertising revenue."

It also alleges that the posts that Gendron interacted with "provided access to the training, equipment, and expertise he needed to plan and execute the massacre."

The following parties were named in the lawsuit:

  • Owners of six social media platforms and streaming services
  • An Iowa-based manufacturer of body armor
  • A New York-based gun store
  • A Georgia-based manufacturer of custom gun accessories
  • Parents of the Tops shooter
