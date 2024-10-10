'Would mean everything to Bills fans': Asheville Bills Backers looking for help to show Monday Night Football

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC — Bills Backers of Asheville continues to raise money to help their North Carolina community rebuild from Hurricane Helene's destruction. Now the club's president, Bree Gordon, is looking for an LED wall screen that can display the Bills game.

"If [fans] can have an ice cold Labatt, and an LED screen to watch the game it would mean everything for Bills fans," explained Gordon about boosting morale, which she said has been low.

Labatt has donated cases of beer to Asheville Bills Backers.

"At the end of the day what we're really looking to do is give these folks in Asheville a sense of normalcy," said Corey Berger, of Labatt.

"It's making me smile, and I haven't smiled in a long time," said Gordon at the thought of being able to watch the game.

Gordon said watching the game is more than just football.

"It is a lot about us being able to come together for the first time, give each other hugs," explained Gordon.

If you or someone you know can help Asheville Bills Backers you can message them on Instagram.

In the meantime Gordon is continuing to help her fellow Bills Mafia members, and others in North Carolina. She has raised more than $20,000, and isstill accepting donations.

You can also donate to Gordon's Venmo, @Buffalo-Bree. Gordon said she is using these donations to get supplies for people and deliver them by car and ATV.