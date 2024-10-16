'Would be obnoxious': New York lawmaker introduces bill that would require speed warning systems in new cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine going 10 MPH over the speed limit and your car alerts you to slow down. That's what New York State Assemblyman Robert Carroll (D) hopes is the future for New York vehicles in abill he introduced last month.

"We would think of it as a ringing," explained Carroll (NY-44). "There's no penalties. This is just alerting you."

New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke (D) told 7 News: "I do not support the bill. It was submitted by a NYC member who has probably never driven a car in his life. I don't anticipate this bill going anywhere during the next legislative session."

"That's really stupid," said Abbey Jago, of Syracuse. WKBW Abbey Jago, of Syracuse "It would just be really obnoxious, your car already screams at you," explained Jago. "I think people will just get used to it, and ignore it." "I think it'll be annoying, but I could see it saving lives," said Justin Brown, of Buffalo. WKBW Justin Brown, of Buffalo "It'll be an amazing thing to keep people safe," said Brandon Tackett. WKBW Brandon Tackett "That's a safety precaution," said Tackett. "Save a person's life. If you're going over the speed limit it's going to warn you."

Assemblyman Carroll's bill calls for the alarm in all vehicles registered in New York and made on or after January 1, 2029.

"There's similar technology used in countries in Europe," said Carroll.

Similar legislation was introduced in California, but it was vetoed by the governor a few weeks ago. Carroll's bill is currently in committee.