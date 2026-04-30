World’s Largest Rubber Duck returning to Canalside in Buffalo as part of Independence Weekend festivities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront has announced that the World’s Largest Rubber Duck will be returning to Canalside in Buffalo as part of Independence Weekend festivities.

Organizers said the six-story-tall duck that last visited Buffalo in 2016 will return along with her 10-foot-tall Baby Duck, Timmy, on July 3. The ducks will be at Canalside until July 5 and will be available for photo ops and general viewing. The Buffalo Waterfront will also have duck-related special programming, including:



25 golden ducks placed around the site that can be redeemed for a gift

Free Play Friday by Explore & More Children’s Museum, featuring duck-related kids programming

Duck sidewalk art

Face painting

Duck-themed family movies on the giant videoboard

Rubber Duck giveaway, courtesy of BuffaLove Apparel

Live patriotic music

Duck merchandise and vendors

Food and beer trucks

“The World’s Largest Rubber Duck made plenty of fans on her last visit in 2016, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back, this time on land. It’s an extra fun reason to visit Canalside on one of the most festive weekends of the year.” - Michele Cicatello, marketing manager, Buffalo Waterfront

In addition to the World's Largest Rubber Duck at Canalside, on July 3, there will be a Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert at the Outer Harbor’s Terminal B with fireworks following the concert.

Organizers said JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will be celebrating the spirit of America through music. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with fireworks immediately following at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tickets are free, but they are limited and are available online now by clicking here. Foldable chairs will be permitted, but are subject to security inspection.