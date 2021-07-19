Watch
World's biggest bottle of soap in Amherst

Company also donates soap to local charities
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jul 18, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's the world's biggest bottle of soap.

It was set up outside the Wegmans store on Alberta Drive in Amherst Sunday.

A company called Soapbox came up with the idea to promote the importance of good hand hygene during this time of COVID-19.

The bottle is 21 feet tall and weighs 2,500 pounds.

It's currently on a tour of more than a dozen cities.

Soapbox operates on a buy-one-give-one model, so for every product sold, it donates a bar of soap to someone in need.

Pallets of soap and personal hygiene kits were also donated to local charities.

