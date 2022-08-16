World War II veteran receives medals and celebrates 101st birthday with family

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can do a lot in one year, but what about 101 years? Bob Ramos has definitely made the most of his life, and talking to some neighbors, he has no signs of slowing down.

Neighbors say he mows his own lawn, plows the snow out of his driveway, and drives places on the skyway. Ramos loves to get things done. He's always been like that.

In 1944, Ramos was drafted into the Navy during World War II and worked on the U.S.S Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, Rep. Brian Higgins presented him with 6 military medals from 78 years ago.

"Bob's response was 'I don't get medals' but Bob was wrong that day," Higgins said.

The American Campaign medal

The Navy Occupation medal

The World War II Victory medal

The Navy Occupation service medal

Honorable service pin

Honorable discharge button

"Bob's story serves as an important reminder to protect the sacrifices of our freedom," Higgins said.

After serving in the military, Ramos started a family. In terms of permanent residence, that family lives in Madrid, Spain, but that doesn't stop them from seeing Ramos every single year.

His daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren come to Niagara Falls to spend Ramos' birthday month with him. Santiago and Gael Gallego are 12 and 13. Every time they see their great grandfather, it's inspiring.

"He doesn't let us do housework when we're here. I really enjoy him. It's all really fun," Gallego said.

At the end of the interview, I asked both the Gallego brothers what they want their own grand kids or great grand kids to learn from them, as they're both learning from Ramos right now. They both said that the lessons they're getting from Ramos will pay dividends when it's time for them to have their own families.

"To always be happy in front of them and give off that positive energy that he does," Gallego said.

"I want them to have a happy life. Life is short, and you need to have fun," Gallego said.

