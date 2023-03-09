World Kidney Day celebrated at ECMC, donors encouraged to give

BUFFALO, NY — World Kidney Day is every second Thursday in March to spread awareness of Kidney Disease, and to encourage people to become organ donors to save another person's life.

At ECMC on Thursday morning, transplant recipients, donors and even the head transplant surgeon were handing out flyers and providing answers to those who may have the start of kidney disease.

"We have a tendency to take our kidneys for granted but, when they start failing then people begin to realize how important kidneys are," said Liise Kayler, a transplant surgeon at ECMC and the Program Director Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at University at Buffalo.

In the United States, more than 100,000 men, women and children are waiting for an organ transplant, but the sad reality is that between 13 to 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

Dr. Kayler recommends if you are wanting to become a donor to talk with your doctor or even visit the transplant center at ECMC.

"The worst thing to do is when people make their own decisions about their health and decide not to donate when in fact they could have," said Dr. Kayler.

For 80-year-old Barbara Breckenridge, her kidney transplant nearly 24 years ago saved her life.

"I did not know anything about dialysis i just knew that i had two kidneys and that was that," said Breckenridge.

Breckenridge uses her expertise and knowledge of getting a kidney transplant to help educate others dealing with kidney disease.

"After two years I started my work in the community because, I felt blessed after receiving my kidney. So I needed to give back to others, because I did not want them to go through all the challenges that I did, like not being educated about my disease and about transplantation," said Breckenridge.

Breckenridge also created a kidney disease support group called Kidney Health Together, where dialysis patients, kidney transplant recipients and kidney failure patients can share their stories together.

If you want to become a donor you can visit the ECMC website here or call 716-898-5001.

If you want to connect with other donors, or kidney transplant recipients you can contact Breckenridge at info@KidneyHealthTogether.org.

