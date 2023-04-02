Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Working to restore power across Southern Tier

Severe weather knocked out power to as many as 23,000 customers
national grid image.jpg
WKBW
national grid image.jpg
Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 19:18:32-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Local utility crews are making progress when it comes to getting the electricity back on following severe weather that rolled through the region Saturday.

National Grid tells us as many as 23,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

The utility says 17,000 of those have already been restored.

National Grid says crews will be working around the clock until everyone gets their power back.

The hardest hit areas are in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up