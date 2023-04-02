Working to restore power across Southern Tier

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Local utility crews are making progress when it comes to getting the electricity back on following severe weather that rolled through the region Saturday.

National Grid tells us as many as 23,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

The utility says 17,000 of those have already been restored.

National Grid says crews will be working around the clock until everyone gets their power back.

The hardest hit areas are in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.