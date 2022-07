EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starbucks workers at the Transit Commons store in Amherst announced they are going on strike.

In a statement on Saturday morning, workers said they have been harassed, threatened, and their hours have been cut by corporate.

On July 11, 2022, the Transit Commons store won its union election with a vote of 11 to 1.

Starbucks denied commenting when 7 News reached out.