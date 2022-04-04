Workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace vote to ratify a 20-month agreement

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 150 workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston have voted to ratify a 20-month agreement.

According to the union representing the workers, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the workers have been without a contract since December 31, 2021 when their 16-month contract expired.

The agreement came after several days of negotiations with a Federal Mediator and Ascension Living’s management.

7 News spoke with workers in March when they rallied for competitive wages and better staffing.

The 20-month agreement includes the following according to the union:

New higher starting wage rates

Significant raises that credit years of experience for all bargaining unit members

One-time bonus of $1,000 for full-time and $500 bonus for part-time workers

Workers maintain their current health insurance plans

Increases in employer contribution to dental and optical insurance

Over a 7% increase in the employers’ pension contribution

10% increase to payout of unused extended illness bank hours upon retirement

Increases in shift differential amongst all job titles

Daily overtime after 7.5 hours and weekly overtime after 37.5 hours