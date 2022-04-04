Workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace vote to ratify a 20-month agreement

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 150 workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston have voted to ratify a 20-month agreement.
According to the union representing the workers, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the workers have been without a contract since December 31, 2021 when their 16-month contract expired.
The agreement came after several days of negotiations with a Federal Mediator and Ascension Living’s management.
7 News spoke with workers in March when they rallied for competitive wages and better staffing.
The 20-month agreement includes the following according to the union:
- New higher starting wage rates
- Significant raises that credit years of experience for all bargaining unit members
- One-time bonus of $1,000 for full-time and $500 bonus for part-time workers
- Workers maintain their current health insurance plans
- Increases in employer contribution to dental and optical insurance
- Over a 7% increase in the employers’ pension contribution
- 10% increase to payout of unused extended illness bank hours upon retirement
- Increases in shift differential amongst all job titles
- Daily overtime after 7.5 hours and weekly overtime after 37.5 hours
We are pleased that Ascension Living is finally working with us to get more staff in the building to help us take care of our residents.
- Krista Diez, Licensed Practical Nurse