Work to repair portion of Bird Island Pier south of Peace Bridge now underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced work to repair a portion of Bird Island Pier south of Peace Bridge is now underway.

It was damaged during a storm in 2019 when Lake Erie water levels rose 10.65 feet, the fourth highest ever recorded.

"The force of the water washed 10 of the blocks, which weigh between 10 and 15 tons, off their foundations, and nine others became misaligned," a release says.

The $690,000 repair effort will reposition concrete blocks that were misaligned, 85% of the project is being paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Administration and is slated to wrap up in mid-September.