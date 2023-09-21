'Work authorization is the way out of the migrant crisis,' Governor Hochul addresses asylum seeker subject

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul believes the way to mitigate the migrant crisis is to help asylum seekers gain work authorization.

She has directed the New York State Department of Labor to connect employers with asylum-seekers and migrants who are on the path to receiving work authorizations to allow them to get job offers.

This comes after White House officials announced that certain asylum seekers who has been staying in the United States on or before July 21, 2023 were eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Hochul says the White House announcement has provided a critical step in allowing individuals to achieve legal status.

"Individuals who achieve legal work status will be able to exit the shelter system, find work opportunities and get their shot at the American Dream."

People with TPS can be authorized to work in the United States 30 days after filing their application while those who do not have TPS would have to wait 180 days.

The state is ready to assist asylum seekers and migrants with submitting paperwork needed for legal work status under the direction of Governor Hochul.

