Wondering where you can go to grab a bite to eat during the holidays?

This holiday season, restaurants all over western New York are open during the holidays to provide a good meal. Here's a list of some recommendations if you're looking for a place to celebrate!
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve:
Both Anchor Bar locations on Main Street and Maple Road will be open from 11am to 4pm.
Cugino's Italian Restaurant:
-The restaurant will be open from 11am to 10pm
Fat Bob's Smokehouse:
-Hosting a shortened lunch time from 10:30am to 2:30pm along with catering services
Founding Fathers Pub:
-Will be open from 3:30pm to 7:00pm
Frankie Primo's +39:
-The restaurant bar will be open from 11am to 4pm and will be offering gift card purchases
Gabriel's Gate:
-Will be open from 11:30am to 11:00pm
Giacobbi's Cucina Citta:
-The restaurant will be hosting dinner hours from 4pm to 8pm along with catering
-Will be offering the Italian-American "Feast of the Seven Fishes" special
Jazzboline Restaurant and Bar:
-Hosting extended brunch hours from 10am to 4pm with live music
The Italian Village:
-Open from 3pm to 7pm for dinner
Siena Restaurant:
-Hosting dinner hours from 4pm to 8pm
Restaurants open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Chez Ami:
-Open from 2pm to 8pm on both days
Hyatt:
-Open from 4pm to 11pm on both days
Panorama on Seven:
-Open regular hours from 6:30am to 11:00pm both days
Patina 250:
-Offering Christmas Eve breakfast with Santa at 9am and 10am
-Brunch on Christmas Eve from 12pm to 2pm
-Christmas Eve dinner hours from 5pm to 8pm
-Christmas dinner hours from 4pm to 8pm
Teton Kitchen Elmwood:
-Open regular business hours on both days, Christmas Eve from 12pm to 10pm and Christmas Day 4pm to 11pm
Vice Restaurant:
-Christmas Eve hours from 11am to 11pm
-Christmas Day hours from 4pm to 11pm