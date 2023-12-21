Wondering where you can go to grab a bite to eat during the holidays?

This holiday season, restaurants all over western New York are open during the holidays to provide a good meal. Here's a list of some recommendations if you're looking for a place to celebrate!

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve:

Both Anchor Bar locations on Main Street and Maple Road will be open from 11am to 4pm.

Cugino's Italian Restaurant:

-The restaurant will be open from 11am to 10pm

Fat Bob's Smokehouse:

-Hosting a shortened lunch time from 10:30am to 2:30pm along with catering services

Founding Fathers Pub:

-Will be open from 3:30pm to 7:00pm

Frankie Primo's +39:

-The restaurant bar will be open from 11am to 4pm and will be offering gift card purchases

Gabriel's Gate:

-Will be open from 11:30am to 11:00pm

Giacobbi's Cucina Citta:

-The restaurant will be hosting dinner hours from 4pm to 8pm along with catering

-Will be offering the Italian-American "Feast of the Seven Fishes" special

Jazzboline Restaurant and Bar:

-Hosting extended brunch hours from 10am to 4pm with live music

The Italian Village:

-Open from 3pm to 7pm for dinner

Siena Restaurant:

-Hosting dinner hours from 4pm to 8pm

Restaurants open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Chez Ami:

-Open from 2pm to 8pm on both days

Hyatt:

-Open from 4pm to 11pm on both days

Panorama on Seven:

-Open regular hours from 6:30am to 11:00pm both days

Patina 250:

-Offering Christmas Eve breakfast with Santa at 9am and 10am

-Brunch on Christmas Eve from 12pm to 2pm

-Christmas Eve dinner hours from 5pm to 8pm

-Christmas dinner hours from 4pm to 8pm

Teton Kitchen Elmwood:

-Open regular business hours on both days, Christmas Eve from 12pm to 10pm and Christmas Day 4pm to 11pm

Vice Restaurant:

-Christmas Eve hours from 11am to 11pm

-Christmas Day hours from 4pm to 11pm