'Women had a very big impact on the house,' Martin House offers a new way to learn about the space's history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Martin House is known for being Buffalo's very own piece of renowned architect and designer Frank Lloyd Wright.

However, the Martin House wasn't solely based off of Wright's vision.

To ring in Women's History Month, staff at the house want to highlight the impact that women had on its appearance and the impressive lives that they led.

Executive Director Jessie Fisher said that the their stories deserve to be heard- just like those of Isabelle Martin.

"She was really involved in a lot of women's groups across Buffalo in those early days when they were all just starting, some of which exist today."

She added that Martin loved flowers which led her to find a passion in creating floral arrangements as well as a garden at her home.

"She grew these beautiful orchids which we still grow today in the conservatory."

Communications Manager Kellie Nazur said that as Martin aged, she developed an eye condition that led to her needing a live-in companion.

"They read a lot together, Isabelle was a very avid reader."

The two women were known to have read many progressive books together.

"Even in that time, they were sort of pushing the envelope which I think is very cool to know about them."

The dates for the "Women of the Martin House Tour" are scheduled for Friday March 22.

The staff told me that they do plan to have the tour return in May for Mother's Day due to the community's overwhelming support.

For more information on how you can get your very own tickets to the tour, you can visit the Martin House website.

Tickets are selling out quickly.