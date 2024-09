NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at Walmart on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda on Friday.

North Tonawanda police said the woman was hit while in the crosswalk.

Chief of Police Keith Glass told 7 News the woman's name would not be released until her family was notified.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.