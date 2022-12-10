Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are looking for leads in connection with a murder in Niagara Falls.

Authorities say a 35 year old woman was shot early Saturday morning on 9th Street in the Cataract City.

She was taken to the hospital in a private car, but she was dead by the time she arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police have not released her name, and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4553.