Armed woman shot by Buffalo police officer pleads guilty to attempted assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Cynthia L. Gilbert has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault.

On September 27, 2025, Buffalo Police responded to a call on Donovan Drive. Officers said they found a woman armed with a large knife.

According to the DA, officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but Gilbert ignored commands to drop her knife. An officer used pepper spray as she approached a group of people, pointing her knife at them.

Gilbert then stabbed a man, which was when one officer discharged their weapon, shooting her in the shoulder. The DA says they were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our office previously announced that following a thorough review of the officer-involved shooting, the actions of the police officers were justified," said the DA's Office in a statement. "The member of the Buffalo Police Department who fired the shot that resulted in injuries to the defendant was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing."

Gilbert is held without bail and faces 15 years in prison when she is sentenced on April 27.