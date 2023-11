BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a one-vehicle crash on State Route 98 in Batavia.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was traveling north on State Route 98 around 7:45 a.m. on Friday when she exited the roadway and struck a utility pole which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The woman was extracted from the vehicle and taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.