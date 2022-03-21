Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced 45-year-old Kelly Ashcraft pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree, forgery in the second degree and falsifying business records in the first degree.

The district attorney's office said Ashcraft admitted she stole $105,024.78 from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, forged an employee's signature and did not make entries in the business records of the chamber as required.

Ashcraft also agreed to pay $105,024.78 in restitution as part of the plea.