Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection with death of three-year-old boy in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a woman has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in Niagara Falls in 2020.

Alechmarie Pizarro pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree Monday. She was previously charged with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter in connection with the death of three-year-old Christopher O'Neil Pizzaro.

Christopher O'Neill Pizzaro died on February 15, 2020 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The preliminary cause of death was determined by the medical examiner as blunt force trauma to the head. In February 2020 police said officers responded to the report of an unresponsive three-year-old boy. Christopher was transported to NFMMC with a faint pulse and medical staff worked on him for over an hour before he was pronounced dead.

Alechmarie Pizzaro is scheduled to be sentenced in August, she faces up to 25 years in prison.