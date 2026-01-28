Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after stabbing and killing man inside her Niagara Falls home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Chanel N. Groom pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in County Court on Wednesday.

According to the DA, Groom admitted to killing 36-year-old Timothy Day inside her home in Niagara Falls on June 1, 2024. The DA said Day died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Groom is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25 and faces up to 18 years in prison.