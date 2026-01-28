Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after stabbing and killing man inside her Niagara Falls home

NIAGARA FALLS CRIME.jpg
WKBW
NIAGARA FALLS CRIME.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Chanel N. Groom pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in County Court on Wednesday.

According to the DA, Groom admitted to killing 36-year-old Timothy Day inside her home in Niagara Falls on June 1, 2024. The DA said Day died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Groom is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25 and faces up to 18 years in prison.

“This domestic incident was quickly escalated by the defendant to extreme violence. There was no reason for Mr. Day to lose his life that night.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app