Woman killed in one crash, two seriously injured in another crash in Town of Hamburg

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police announced the investigation into two separate crashes on Sunday night.

The first crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Scranton Road. Police said a 26-year-old woman on an electric scooter was struck by a vehicle. She was transported to ECMC and died from her injuries. The intersection was shut down for a period of time for the investigation.

The second crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive. Police said a station wagon with three occupants was struck by a van. The 18-year-old driver and 15-year-old rear-seat passenger were seriously injured and taken to ECMC and Oishei Children's Hospital. According to police, the third passenger suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection was shut down for a period of time for the investigation.