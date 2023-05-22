Watch Now
Woman killed in Olean hit-and-run incident, driver under arrest

Posted at 9:36 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 09:36:37-04

TOWN OF OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Olean hit-and-run crash has left one woman dead, with the driver of the vehicle currently under arrest.

The incident occurred Sunday in the town of Olean on Seneca Avenue. A pickup truck, driven by the defendant, 48-year-old Scott Carlson, struck and killed the victim, a 42-year-old woman from Olean.

Carlson fled the scene of the crash after striking the victim.

After a short investigation was performed by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Carlso was taken into custody and arraigned in the city of Olean Court.

Carlson was charged with both murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the second degree.

