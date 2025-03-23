Woman killed in Niagara Falls stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was fatally stabbed after an altercation with family members early Sunday morning, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to a reported assault at 1807 Main Street.

Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive woman on the floor. Police said officers began life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said an altercation between family members led to the stabbing.

Seleste Bomberry, 29, of Niagara Falls was charged with second-degree murder. She is set to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.