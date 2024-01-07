Woman killed in house fire on N. Forest Road in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire officials are investigating what caused a fatal fire at 1117 North Forest Road in Williamsville.

Crews from Snyder, Getzville and Williamsville all responded to the call around 5:30pm Saturday evening in a home near the Amherst Town Highway Buildings, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

Once they investigated the home, they found the female victim dead inside.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Amherst Fire Inspectors Office, Erie County Sheriff’s Fire Investigators Office, National Grid and National Fuel were also on hand, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.