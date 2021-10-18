Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in crash involving tractor trailer in Orleans County

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 5:22 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:22:10-04

TOWN OF GAINES, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Orleans County Friday.

New York State police said the crash occurred in the area of Route 104 and Kenyonville Road in the Town of Gaines between two vehicles and a tractor trailer around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, 33-year-old Cristal M. Nunez-Rexach of Lyndonville was traveling southbound on Kenyonville Road and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection controlled by a stop sign and was struck by a tractor trailer that was traveling west bound on State Route 104. A third vehicle attempted to avoid the collision and struck a culvert.

Nunez-Rexach was pronounced dead at the scene and the tractor trailer driver was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!