Woman killed in crash involving tractor trailer in Orleans County

TOWN OF GAINES, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Orleans County Friday.

New York State police said the crash occurred in the area of Route 104 and Kenyonville Road in the Town of Gaines between two vehicles and a tractor trailer around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, 33-year-old Cristal M. Nunez-Rexach of Lyndonville was traveling southbound on Kenyonville Road and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection controlled by a stop sign and was struck by a tractor trailer that was traveling west bound on State Route 104. A third vehicle attempted to avoid the collision and struck a culvert.

Nunez-Rexach was pronounced dead at the scene and the tractor trailer driver was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.