BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was killed in a crash on Furman Boulevard and Tiff Street in Buffalo.

Police said this was Wednesday shortly after 2 a.m.

Lackawanna Police said they found a woman seeking help on Route 5 after she was in an accident. According to investigators, a guardrail and an electric pole were hit, causing her car to flip onto its roof.

Another woman was found inside the car and declared dead at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

WATCH: Woman killed in a crash on Furman Boulevard and Tiff Street in Buffalo