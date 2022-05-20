Woman killed after vehicle crashes through wall of an apartment building in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was killed after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an apartment building in Niagara Falls.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 9103 St. Johns Parkway. Police said officers responded to the report of a vehicle hitting several parked vehicles and driving through the wall of an apartment building.

According to police, a 64-year-old resident of the apartment was trapped under the vehicle. She was freed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was extricated from the vehicle. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and police charged him with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, DWI, reckless driving and unsafe backing. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Police said the crash investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible pending the results of the court-ordered blood test and vehicle inspection.