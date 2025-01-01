Woman in critical condition after fire on Clio Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire on Clio Avenue in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the fire at 30 Clio Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A woman was rescued from the residence and then transported to ECMC and is currently listed in critical condition.

According to fire officials, the fire originated in the kitchen on the first floor and caused an estimated $120,000 in damage to the building and $60,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.