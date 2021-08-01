Woman hurt after falling through sub station roof inside Buffalo Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a woman is hurt with multiple injuries after reportedly falling 15 to 20 feet through a sub station roof inside the Buffalo Central Terminal, Saturday night.

Investigators say the woman and a man were allegedly ghost hunting without permission in the Central Terminal around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 35-year-old Kenmore woman then fell through the sub station roof.

The woman was then taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for multiple injuries.

Authorities say no charges have been filed at this time.