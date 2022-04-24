Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman hospitalized and two cats killed following fire in Genesee County

0424 OAKFIELD FIRE.jpg
Video News Service
0424 OAKFIELD FIRE.jpg
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 10:36:11-04

VILLAGE OF OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman was transported to the hospital and two cats were killed following fire in Genesee County Saturday.

The fire occurred in a home on Coe Avenue in the Village of Oakfield around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the fire was coming from the basement when fire officials arrived and there was a report of a woman trapped in the basement.

The woman was rescued and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the sheriff's office said her condition is unknown at this time.

Several pets were found in the home and saved but two cats were found dead.

The sheriff's office said the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine