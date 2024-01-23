Woman hospitalized after assault and robbery at gas station on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say that a woman was hospitalized after an assault and robbery at a gas station on Buffalo Avenue on January 19.

According to police, the woman was a clerk at the gas station and remains hospitalized for the injuries she suffered after she was struck in the head with a hammer numerous times.

57-year-old Darrion Cotton was taken into custody on Monday and has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery.

His bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 bond and he is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Police say they are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (716) 286-4553.