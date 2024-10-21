Woman hit and killed by USPS vehicle in East Aurora Sunday morning

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Aurora Police say a 79-year-old woman has died after being hit by a United States Postal Service delivery vehicle Sunday morning.

Authorities say the woman was hit at the intersection of Main Street and Olean Road just after 10:00 a.m.

Officers say the woman was crossing Main Street when she was hit by the USPS vehicle that was turning right from Olean Road.

The victim, identified as Mary Kerwin of East Aurora, was airlifted to ECMC where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the USPS vehicle was fully cooperative and the investigation is ongoing.