Woman found dead on railroad bridge in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a railroad bridge in North Tonawanda.

The North Tonawanda Police and Fire Department, City of Tonawanda Police Department, and Twin City Ambulance were called to the railroad bridge near Sweeney and Oliver Street on August 12 at around 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, a 37-year-old woman had fallen from the top of the bridge lift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone that witnessed the incident or has surveillance footage is asked to call (716)692-4312.

