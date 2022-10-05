Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman found dead after house fire in Chautauqua County

Fire
WKBW
Fire
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:46:13-04

GERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Gerry early Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to 4532 Route 60 around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and upon arrival there was a fully involved house fire.

The sheriff's office said while attempting to extinguish the fire, officials determined a person in the home was unaccounted for. Sally Wissman was later found dead within the house.

The cause and origin of the fire are not known at this time and the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United