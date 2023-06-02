Woman fends off unknown attacker in the Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating after a woman was attacked early Thursday morning.

Police say a woman in her 30's was taken to the ground and choked by an unknown attacker around 12:45 a.m. Thursday while walking on Kenmore Avenue near Hawthorne Avenue.

According to police, the woman was able to fend off the attacker by scratching at his eyes and face. She was transported to ECMC with minor injuries.

The attacker is described as a Black man in his 20's around 5'4" with short hair and a thin build. He was last seen running down Radcliff Road into the City of Buffalo wearing a dark-colored hoodie, sweatpants, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614 or (716) 879-6606.