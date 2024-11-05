Woman facing DWI charge for crashing after tailgating at Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is facing a DWI charge after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash while heading home from tailgating at a Buffalo Bills game.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the northbound on-ramp to the Southern Tier Expressway.

Upon arrival, Orchard Park police found a vehicle on its side in the median between the Milestrip Road on and off-ramp.

Officers spoke with both passengers who said they were involved in a crash while heading home after tailgating at the Buffalo Bills game. The driver was then asked to perform field sobriety tests.

The driver, 30-year-old Ebony Sumpter, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of property damage and other vehicle and traffic law citations.

The passenger was issued a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt. Both passengers were treated by Orchard Park EMS.