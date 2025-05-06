Woman dies in car crash on Twin Cities Memorial Highway in Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonawanda Police are investigating what caused a crash that killed a 30-year-old woman.

The crash happened on Monday at 5:15 p.m. on Twin Cities Memorial Highway at Luskin Drive in the City of Tonawanda.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was driving northbound when her vehicle was hit from behind by a large SUV that was driven by a 55-year-old man.

The woman was taken to Degraff Memorial Hospital, where she later died. The 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to the crash to call the department at (716) 692-2121.