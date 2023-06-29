Watch Now
Woman dies from injuries after shooting and crash in Niagara Falls on Monday

NC News Service
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 14:57:43-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman has died from her injuries after she was shot and crashed her vehicle in Niagara Falls on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on 19th Street. Police said 18-year-old McKenzie Munt of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation was shot in the head and crashed her vehicle into another vehicle as a result.

Police announced Thursday that Munt died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not involved in the shooting and was treated and released for minor injuries.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

