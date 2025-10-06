Woman dies from injuries after falling from moving vehicle in Wyoming County

ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died from her injuries after falling from a moving vehicle.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on September 18 on Hermitage Road in the Town of Orangeville. According to the sheriff's office, the driver was operating a 1989 GMC Step Van with both sliding doors open and the front seat passenger, 50-year-old Gina Vallone of Wethersfield, N.Y., was attempting to remove an item from the vehicle when she fell from the moving vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Vallone suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by Mercy Flight to ECMC for treatment. Vallone died from her injuries on September 22.

The investigation is ongoing.