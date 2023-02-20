Watch Now
Woman dies after tree falls on her in Genesee County

Posted at 3:41 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 15:41:59-05

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is dead after a tree fell on her in Genesee County.

Troopers responded to the WNY Gas & Stream Engine Association on Gillate Road in the town of Alexander just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said an investigation determined a tree was being cut down on the property and fell on the 65-year-old woman. Neighbors called 911 and removed the tree with a tractor. Life-saving measures were attempted but the woman died from her injuries.

According to police, it is believed the incident was an accident and there are no signs of foul play.

