Woman dies after car plunges into Niagara River near brink of American Falls at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A vehicle entered the Niagara River close to the brink of the American Falls Wednesday afternoon.

A New York State police captain said just before noon NYS Park police dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the Niagara River near the pedestrian bridge and floating down toward the brink of the American Falls. Witnesses reported there was one female occupant in the vehicle.

Police said due to the location of the vehicle the NYSP Swift Water team was unable to make a recovery which led to response of the U.S. Coast Guard who made a recovery.

According to police, a local woman in her late 60s was driving the vehicle and was pronounced dead. The vehicle entered the river between the pedestrian and vehicle bridges.

Police said the vehicle was about 50 yards from the brink of the falls. The investigation into how the car entered the river is ongoing. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

State police will work with other partners to determine the safest way to remove the vehicle from the river.