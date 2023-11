BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a car and a pedestrian in the Town of Niagara.

Officers say a 29-year-old woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the street at the corner of Military and Lockport Roads.

This happened just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim was taken to ECMC where she later died.

Her name is not being released until family has been notified.

Police are still investigating.