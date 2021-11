AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a woman is dead following a single-car crash on Campbell Boulevard, south of Tonawanda Creek Road, Friday morning.

Investigators say you should avoid the area as crews are responding to the crash.

Campbell Boulevard between Schoelles Road and Tonawanda Creek Road is closed.

The identity of the woman killed in the crash has not yet been released.