Woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Town of Lockport

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Lockport Friday afternoon.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, just after 3 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Rapids Road and Bartz Road in the Town of Lockport for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bartz Road and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Rapids Road. The Jeep was hit by a 2015 Ford Fiesta traveling southeast on Rapids Road.

The 27-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta suffered from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to ECMC and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. They are cooperating with law enforcement.

The name of woman is being withheld pending proper notification.

The accident is still under investigation.