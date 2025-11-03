Woman charged with second-degree murder in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A joint investigation is underway by the Salamanca Police Department and Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department after an alleged murder in Salamanca on Friday.

Salamanca Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at 117 River Street.

According to police, 28-year-old Meagan F. White has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. White has been remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.