Woman charged with assault after allegedly stabbing victim, causing severe injuries

TOWN OF CARLTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a victim, causing severe lacerations.

Alyssa Canne, 34, of Lydonville, was charged with the following:



First-degree assault

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, just before 12 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a domestic incident involving a victim with severe lacerations in a home in the Town of Carlton.

Police found a victim with severe lacerations and life-threatening blood loss, and provided lifesaving medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

A search warrant was executed for Canne, and she was taken to the Orleans County Jail for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.