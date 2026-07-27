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Woman charged with assault after allegedly stabbing victim, causing severe injuries

TOWN OF CARLTON
WKBW
TOWN OF CARLTON
Posted

TOWN OF CARLTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a victim, causing severe lacerations.

Alyssa Canne, 34, of Lydonville, was charged with the following:

  • First-degree assault
  • Second-degree menacing
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

According to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, just before 12 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a domestic incident involving a victim with severe lacerations in a home in the Town of Carlton.

Police found a victim with severe lacerations and life-threatening blood loss, and provided lifesaving medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

A search warrant was executed for Canne, and she was taken to the Orleans County Jail for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

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