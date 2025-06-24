Woman charged with arson and criminally negligent homicide after fire in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police announced a woman was arrested and charged after a deadly fire on N. 9th Street on Monday.

According to police, firefighters and police responded to 137 N. 9th Street around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a structure fire. It was determined that there was still someone inside the upper apartment. After the fire was extinguished, the resident, 76-year-old Carole Landrau, was found dead inside the apartment. A male resident was also injured in the fire and was taken to Olean General where he was treated and released for burns.

Police said investigators determined the fire to be the result of arson. 42-year-old Diane M. Casciani, who had been staying at the apartment, was later arrested in connection with the fire. Casciani was charged with second-degree arson, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing, and Casciani was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to await further court proceedings.