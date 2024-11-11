Woman charged in murder of 12-year-old child in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF HANOVER (WKBW) — A Silver Creek woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old child.

Ashley Bertino, 36, "did engage in a course of conduct evincing depraved indifference to a human live, which created a grave risk of death to another person," according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. The death happened in April. An arrest warrant was issued in the Town of Hanover.

Investigators are not releasing any additional details about the victim or how the child died.

In March, Bertino was arrested following an investigation into narcotic sales at the Save A Lot on Main Street in North Collins, where Bertino worked as a manager. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and suspected hydrocodone pills when she was taken into custody, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Bertino is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.